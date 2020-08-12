Malawi: Chakwera Attends Funeral Ceremony Where Mourners Disregard Covid-19 Measures

President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday attended a funeral ceremony for a long time Malawi Congress Party (MCP) staunch supporter in Blantyre where mourners and other people are not observing Covid-19 preventive measures.

Chakwera himself and other government and party officials are wearing face masks but the majority of the people at the late Roseby Dinala's funeral ceremony had no masks, were not observing social distance and there were more than 50 people at the funeral.

Government announced the tough Covid-19 preventive measures last Saturday as the infection is spiking rapidly.

At St. Columba CCAP Church, there was strict observation of social distance and the number of people allowed inside the church hall.

Dinala has died at 82 having served the MCP for 57 years.

There was no immediate comment from the government on the matter but some churches have vowed to disregard the 10 people per Sunday service policy which the government has put in place.

A group of pastors calling itself Pastors Taskforce on Covid-19 has vowed to defy government restrictions against gatherings of more than 10 people.

"Let the government hear this. It's either you listen to our pleas to gather in large crowds like we do or we will defy the orders and fill the Churches this Sunday," he warned.

The pastors say they will allow members to fill up their churches this Sunday.