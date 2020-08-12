Kenya: Police Release Video of Armed Robbery in Mombasa

A security camera footage has emerged showing a Mombasa M-Pesa agent being attacked and killed in a robbery.

Winnie Kerubo, 25, was shot twice in Express area, Moi Avenue, on Friday.

The clip shows a hesitant Kerubo handing a bag to the robbers.

In the 8.30am incident, two gangsters approached Ms Kerubo who was coming from the opposite side of the road.

One of the attackers then alighted from a motorcycle with an AK-47 rifle covered with a piece of cloth. He appeared to give orders to Kerubo who hesitated and attempted to flee.

The man then shot her two times, took the bag and jumped on the motorbike which sped away.

Kerubo died while being taken to Coast General Hospital.

Police said a 7.62mm bullet cartridge was found at the scene.

Mombasa Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss Anthony Muriithi said the attackers, who are still at large, made away with an unknown amount of money.

"We have some leads. The killers will soon be brought to book," Mr Muriithi said.