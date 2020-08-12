Kenya: Mass Camel Deaths Not Caused By Coronavirus, Government Says

12 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jacob Walter

Camel deaths reported in north eastern counties are not as a result of coronavirus, the government said Wednesday.

Director of Veterinary Services Charles Ochodo said in a statement the animals died of a bacterial infection (mannheimia haemolytica) which causes respiratory illness in livestock and subsequent death if not treated on time.

The government said in a report that the most affected are young camels below two years in Marsabit, Wajir, Isiolo and Garissa counties.

Dr Ochodo revealed that a research done by the department of veterinary services confirmed that the deaths were not caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) but a bacteria.

"Surveillance reports indicate that a respiratory syndrome characterised by nasal discharge, coughing and difficulty in breathing followed by death was affecting young camels. The DVS can confirm that the disease causing illness and deaths in camels in northern Kenyan is not Mers-CoV," Dr Ochodo said.

The report went further to explain that MERS-CoV is a viral respiratory disease. The virus was first reported in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

Studies have shown that Kenyan camels have high exposure to a MERS-CoV strain that is different from the virus in the Middle East.

The DVS's report went further to explain that there is limited evidence that the Kenyan strain can cause clinical illness in humans.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.