Tanzania: Zahera Joins Gwambina FC As Technical Director

MWANZA based Mainland Premier League side Gwambina FC have confirmed to have hired Congolese Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera as their new Technical Director.

The former Young Africans tactician was officially unveiled yesterday after signing a one year deal with the newly promoted side.

Speaking to the 'Daily News', Gwambina Secretary General, Daniel Kirahi said Zahera has joined their team and will be working with the technical bench under the club Head Coach Fulgence Novatus and his assistant Athuman Bilal.

"Zahera has joined our team on a oneyear contract and in his contract, there is a clause if the coach does well he will be given another three-year contract," Kirahi said.

He said Zahera major role would be to oversee all Gwambina FC teams from the under 17 and 20 years to the senior team.

Kirahi said their players have also started returning to camp in preparation for the 2020/2021 top flight season and by Saturday, the team will have completed player transfers exercise.

He urged stakeholders and football fraternity in Mwanza region to continue supporting their team, so that to perform well in the league and the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) matches. Kirahi said they are confident that their team will compete favorably in the league.