Tanzania: Tanzanite, TSC Battle to Escape Women League Cut Off

TWO more teams that will be relegated from the Mainland Women Premier League will be known today at the curtain closes.

Panama Girls have already been demoted as they sit bottom of the table with four points from 21 outings. With single game remaining, they have nothing left to fight for.

Tanzanite SC and Tanzania Street Children (TSC) Queens are struggling to remain in the league.

From 21 games that both teams have played so far, Tanzanite have managed to collect 13 points while TSC has 12 points as they sit 10 and 11 place respectively.

Marsh Queens are ninth on the log after collecting 15 points.

They might seem to be in a better place to avoid relegation but if they lose their next game today while Tanzanite and TSC win theirs, Marsh will definitely be relegated as Tanzanite will have collected 16 points and TSC 15 points with better goals advantage against Marsh.

Looking at the three teams' last games, the relegation battle will be tight for Marsh and TSC as both teams will meet with top teams that are JKT Queens and Simba Queens respectively.

Marsh Queens face JKT Queens at CCM Kirumba in Mwanza, while TSC play against Simba Queens at Gwambina Stadium in Mwanza.

Tanzanite will play against Panama Girls at Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta in Arusha, where Panama's last game will have less impact compared to their opponent, hence Tanzanite will surely look forward to take advantage and win the game.

Meanwhile, at the top of the ladder is Simba Queens, who were crowned champions with two matches to go. They have currently collected 53 points from 21 games.

At the second place is JKT Queens with 49 points; third is Ruvuma Queens tied in 47 points with the fourth Alliance Girls but are separated on goal difference.

Yanga Princess are placed fifth after registering 37 points on the sixth is Mlandizi Queens who have pocket 35 points. Kigoma Sisterz are at the seventh with 27 points, Baobab Queens are eighth after collecting 25 points.