Angola: Traditional Medicine Completes Health System in Angola

12 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Commission for Social Policy of the Council of Ministers discussed this Tuesday the complementarity of traditional medicine in the National Health System, in a meeting led by the Minister of State for the Social Area, Carolina Cerqueira.

The press release of the session stresses that the National Policy of Traditional Medicine aims to integrate into the National Health System good practices, the use of traditional medicines scientifically proven, safe, effective and quality, in a logic of complementarity.

The strategy provides for the encouragement and support of research for economic and social development and its broad application throughout the national territory, respecting the health and environmental components.

Under the terms of the document, the implementation of the National Policy of Traditional Medicine Complementary to the Health System also aims to improve coordination and alignment with sectoral policies.

According to the communiqué, the same alignment includes practitioners of traditional medicine, professional associations and consumers.

In Tuesday's session, the Commission for Social Policy recommended the Ministry of Health to improve the proposal, working with the social partners as the orders of doctors and nurses.

The Social Policy Committee also considered a diploma on the legal framework for the initial training of nursery school educators, primary and secondary school teachers.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.