Angola: Musician Carlos Burity Dies

Luanda — Angolan musician Carlos Burity died this Wednesday in a health unit in Luanda, victim of illness.

The author of songs like "Malalanza", "Tia Joaquina", "Tona Cashi", "Manazinha" and "Mucangiami", died at the Girassol Clinic.

According to the artist's agent, Maló Jaime, the musician was admitted to the Emergency ward, already in serious conditions , where he ended up dying.

Carlos Fernandes Burity Gaspar started his musical career in 1968 and recorded hits like "Ixi Iami" and "Recado" in 1974.

Born in Luanda, in 1952, Burity joined the pop-rock band "Five plus one" in 1968, with Catarino Bárber and José Agostinho, the last of the Duo "Missosso, with Filipe Mukenga.

In 1974 he recorded, with the Semba Group, a selection of Angolan musicians that remained in the history of Angolan Popular Music, his first single, which includes the themes "Ixi Iami" and "Recado".