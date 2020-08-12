Angola: Covid-19 - Test Processing Back to Normal

12 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Solved Monday's technical breakdown in one of the massive sample processing devices of individuals tested on Covid-19, Angola has again registered more than 50 positive cases Tuesday, after seven of the last 24 hours.

The day before the breakdown (Sunday), one hundred people were found infected. With the recovery of molecular biology equipment, the results return on a large scale and reliably, on a day when the country recorded 56 new cases, six recovered and two dead.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, the conditions are now in place to continue to respond to requests from other provinces, and to reach the largest number of citizens, especially those suspected of having contracted the disease, more quickly.

In terms of Covid-19, Angola now registers a cumulative of 1,735 positive cases, of which 1,080 were active, 575 recovered and 80 deaths. Among the assets, five are in critical condition, with invasive mechanical ventilation, 22 severe and 22 moderate.

The national epidemiological picture, underlines Franco Mufinda, also reports 35 patients with mild manifestations and 996 with asymptomatic conditions.

