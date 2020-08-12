Angola: Taag Flies 200 Passengers Back to Cabinda

12 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least one hundred national citizens residing in Cabinda returned Tuesday to the northernmost part of the country, in a TAAG humanitarian flight, after five months "stranded" in Luanda due to restrictive measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

This action is the result of a petition that a group of local people, stranded in Luanda since 26 March, the date of the entry into force of the State of Emergency (now a State of Public Calamity), addressed to the Multisectoral Commission for Prevention and Fight against Covid-19.

For the repatriation of the 200 citizens, the national flag carrier divided the group into two of one hundred passengers, with the first flight leaving only at 17:50, in this case five hours behind the initial schedule (12:00).

The violation of the scheduled time, according to Angop, was due to the slowness and constraints in the testing of travelers and compliance with biosecurity measures, at the Domestic Flight Terminal (TVD), assigned to the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport.

The normal, as recommended by national and international health authorities, together with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) would be for passengers to be tested - negative - 72 hours before boarding, in reference laboratories.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.