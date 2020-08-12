Angola: Taag Flies 200 Passengers Back to Cabinda

Luanda — At least one hundred national citizens residing in Cabinda returned Tuesday to the northernmost part of the country, in a TAAG humanitarian flight, after five months "stranded" in Luanda due to restrictive measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

This action is the result of a petition that a group of local people, stranded in Luanda since 26 March, the date of the entry into force of the State of Emergency (now a State of Public Calamity), addressed to the Multisectoral Commission for Prevention and Fight against Covid-19.

For the repatriation of the 200 citizens, the national flag carrier divided the group into two of one hundred passengers, with the first flight leaving only at 17:50, in this case five hours behind the initial schedule (12:00).

The violation of the scheduled time, according to Angop, was due to the slowness and constraints in the testing of travelers and compliance with biosecurity measures, at the Domestic Flight Terminal (TVD), assigned to the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport.

The normal, as recommended by national and international health authorities, together with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) would be for passengers to be tested - negative - 72 hours before boarding, in reference laboratories.