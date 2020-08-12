Tanzania: Global Body Gives Tourism in Tanzania the Safety Nod

12 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — The government expressed its optimism yesterday after a global endorsement of Tanzania as a destination that has implemented safety measures and precautions against Covid-19.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) gave Tanzania the "safe travels" nod, which the government said will now give travelers confidence to visit its rich and varied attractions.

Speaking during an event to launch the stamp yesterday, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kingwangalla, said Tanzania was ready to receive visitors.

"A few countries have received the stamp. We can now use this stamp anywhere in the world to promote our attractions and we are confident that as more countries open from lockdown, we will have more tourists," he said.

WTTC alongside its members, governments, health experts and other industry associations developed recovery protocols whose implementation would ensure that people remain and feel safe although they "cannot guarantee 100 percent safety."

The protocols align the private sector behind common standards to ensure the safety of its workforce and travellers as the sector shifts to a new normal following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Tanzania opened its doors for international travellers since June and reviewed the health guidelines for the foreign visitors last week.

Natural Resources and Tourism permanent secretary Aloyce Nzuki assured travellers that Tanzania was safe.

"We are currently reassuring tourists that the country is safe and we have taken all the steps that are recommended by the health ministry to ensure safety," said Dr Nzuki.

On the other hand, Tourism Confederation of Tanzania (TCT) executive secretary Richard Rugimbana said the stamp gives the confidence to customers.

"We call on the government to continue working with the private sector in ensuring the sector is continuing to improve and contribute to the national economy," he said.

Mr Rugimbana said the stamp is very important for the development of the sector, whereby now operators have confidence to promote the tourism destinations.

Read the original article on Citizen.

