South Sudan: 127 Soldiers and Civilians Killed in South Sudan Over Disarmament Dispute

12 August 2020
Radio France Internationale
By RFI

More than 120 people have been killed in South Sudan's Warrap State during a disarmament exercise gone awry, the country's army spokesperson said on Wednesday. Clashes between soldiers and armed civilians in Tonj town, some 430 kilometres north west of the capital Juba, were sparked by a disagreement over an operation to disarm civilians.

Fighting erupted on Saturday and left 127 people dead, according to Major General Lul Ruai Koang, as cited by the AFP news agency.

The UN had previously put the death toll at 70 people, with the local market in Romich reportedly looted during fighting and some shops burnt to the ground, according to Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary general.

Dujarric said women and children had fled in fear of their lives and the UN was sending a peacekeeping patrol to assess security.

The South Sudan People's Defence Force said 45 of those killed were members of the security forces and 82 were youth from the local area.

Military spokesperson Koang said the violence started when armed young people argued with soldiers. The initial confrontation was dealt with, he said, however the armed youths gathered to attack an army position.

Koang said two soldiers implicated in triggering the clashes had been arrested.

The clashes should be an opportunity to rethink the approach to disarmament. What is the point of removing guns without addressing what drives folks to arms themselves? We can take guns away this week & they buy a new one next week long as they still see the need to have. https://t.co/BNhHpG4Ta9 - Geoffrey L. Duke ☮ (@DukeGeoffrey) August 12, 2020

Local sources said the violence started when a soldier killed a young person in the market during a scuffle, according to the Sudan Tribune.

The youth had refused to hand over his weapon to the military who were conducting a disarmament exercise.

Following the killing, local people mounted an attack against the army, the Sudan Tribune reported.

South Sudan remains awash with weapons some six years after a civil war broke out. People in many communities see guns as essential for protecting themselves against looting or cattle raids, and do not have confidence in the protection afforded by the security forces.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.