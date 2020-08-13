Nigeria: Rapist Sentenced to Death in Kano

Pixabay
Wooden gavel
12 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

An Upper Shari'a Court in Kano, on Wednesday, sentenced a 60-year-old man, Mati Abdu, to death by stoning after his conviction for raping a 12-year-old girl.

Mr Abdu was convicted on a count charge of rape contrary to Section 126 of Kano State Shari'a Penal Code Law 2000.

The judge, Ibrahim Sarki-Yola, said the accused person pleaded guilty to the charge after the case was adjourned for the fourth time without changing his plea.

Mr Sarki-Yola said the court was convinced by the accused person's admission of charge against him and found him guilty.

The judge, thereafter, convicted the accused and sentenced him to death by stoning under Section 127 (b) of the Kano State Shari'a Code Law 2000.

Mr Sarki-Yola, however, ordered a 30-days grace within which to appeal the judgment.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Badariya Muhammad, had told the court that the convict committed the offence sometimes in 2019, at Farsa village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of the state.

Mrs Muhammad told the court that the convict at about 1:00 p.m. had unlawful canal knowledge of the 12-year-old girl under a tree situated at Farsa village in Tsanyawa.

The prosecution argued that the offence contravened Section 126 of Kano State Shari'a Penal Code Law 2000.

In his submission before the Court, Mr Abdu pleaded guilty to the charge in four separate sittings of the Court.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.