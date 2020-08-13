Sudan: Eastern Sudan Tribal Clashes Continue, Death Toll Rises

Port Sudan — Fighting between people originating from the Nuba Mountains and members of the eastern Sudanese Beni Amer tribe continued in Port Sudan yesterday for the third day.

12 more people were killed yesterday. The total amount of people killed because of the tribal clashes in Port Sudan is now 25. People complain about the poor response of the authorities.

People from the city told Radio Dabanga that the clashes yesterday reached the eastern districts of the city, such as Umelgura and El Shuhada, where members of other tribes joined the fighting. Several shops and homes were set on fire.

According to the Red Sea state Doctors Central Committee, 25 people have died, and 87 others were injured. In a report on Tuesday, the Committee holds the state government and security committee "fully responsible for the protection of citizens".

The doctors also denounce the position of the Sudanese government, that "is watching what is happening in the state without moving".

Eastern Sudanese artist and Goodwill Ambassador Sidi Doshka appealed to the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers to intervene urgently to protect the people in Port Sudan.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, he expressed his surprise at the continued fighting "with the latest weapons" in the city without any intervention from the authorities.

"What are El Burhan and Hamdok waiting for to intervene," he wondered.

The governor of Red Sea state, Abdallah Shangarai, announced a comprehensive curfew in Port Sudan locality yesterday. Joint forces carried out a wide search campaign for weapons and ammunition in the city, he said.

The police sent reinforcements from the paramilitary Central Reserve Police (Abu Tira), the police chief of Red Sea state said in a press statement.

