Nigeria: Obasanjo Tells Youths to Squeeze Older Generation Out of Office

QueenestherIroanusi/PremiumTimes
National Assembly.
12 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

Abeokuta — A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Wednesday, asked African youths to take over leadership position by "squeezing older generation out of office."

He equally asked them to demand affirmative action enshrined in the constitution of political parties, as part of a gradual process to phase out the old generation of leaders in the continent.

Obasanjo said this while delivering a keynote address at an interactive session held virtually to mark this year's International Youth Day.

The programme was organised by the Youth Development Centre, an arm of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Oke - Mosan, Abeokuta.

Participants of the meeting were drawn from Nigeria, Mali, USA, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa.

According to him, unless the leaders are forced out of the stage, they would continue to occupy the leadership positions.

"Unless you squeeze out those who are in office and those who want to remain in office perpetually, some after the age of 80.

"Unless you squeeze them out, they will not want to be out," he said.

The former President also told the youths that they could influence the change by participating actively in political parties.

He submitted that it was easier to influence changes at the party level rather than governmental level.

Obasanjo said: "The type of change I am talking about, that I believe we can all embark upon is to subscribe into the constitution of political parties in favour of youth.

"Or if you like it, you call it affirmative action in favour of youths.

"For instance, if you say, in the constitution of a political party, not less than 50 percent of those who hold executive office within the party will be less than 40 years of age.

"You're just making sure that people that are 40 years of age will hold 50 percent of executive office within the political party.

"You can even go beyond that and say that people who will be put up for election, not less than 50 percent of them, will be less than 40 years of age.

"That's affirmative action.

"That's positive discrimination in favour of youths.

"I am saying this because if you leave it entirely for people to do it for you, nobody will do it for you.

"You have to do it for yourself."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.