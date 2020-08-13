Nigeria: 20 Local Government Areas in Kano Risk Flooding - Report

12 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu

Kano — National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has revealed that a report from the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) and the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) on the seasonal rainfall prediction has classified 20 out of the 44 local government areas in Kano State under high risk probable areas to flooding.

This was disclosed by NEMA Kano territorial office coordinator, Sanusi Ado, during a one-day stakeholders meeting on flood awareness campaign and implementation of 2020 seasonal rainfall prediction held at state NEMA's conference hall.

According to him, the report predicted that the annual rainfall will be above normal in Nigeria thereby making some places at risk of flooding.

The coordinator also revealed Tarauni, Garum Malam, Rimin Gado, Gaya, Gezawa, Gwale, Shanono, Gabasawa, Gwarzo, Ungoggo, Warawa, Dawakin Kudu, Dambatta, Bebeji, Kabo, Wudil, Kura, Nassarawa, Kano Municipal and Kumbotso as the identified local governments at risk of flooding in the state.

He added that there was a need for more sensitization on the simple actions that individuals contribute in tackling the risk as all hands were required to ensure effective preparedness to mitigate the impact of the predicted 2020 flooding.

Similarly, in his remarks, Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Saleh Aliyu Jilli, stated that SEMA and NEMA were working closely in ensuring an effective management of the situation, adding that state emergency stakeholders forum has been meeting on the issue and recommendations are going to be scale-up for necessary consideration.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.