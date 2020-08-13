Kenya: Sofapaka and Betika Renew Multi-Million Shillings Sponsorship Deal

Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka can breathe a sigh of relief after betting firm Betika renewed their sponsorship contract in a two-year deal worth Sh77million.

This is an increase from the Sh15million initial sponsorship given by the firm in 2017/2018 season and the Sh35 million given in 2019.

The boost is indeed a welcome move for the club, which like many others in the league, have suffered from financial constraints and inability to meet all their football-related expenses.

Sofapaka President, Elly Kalekwa was delighted with the development.

"We are glad to see the partnership with Betika growing from strength to strength. The firm has come again to our rescue at a time when we as a club are facing difficult times with the pandemic," Kalekwa said.

"Our players were feeling demotivated but through Betika's input, our performance on the pitch will improve and we hope to do more. This financial help that has been extended to us will go a long way in motivating the players and giving them the support they need to do better," he added.

STRENGTHENING SQUAD

Betika's Head of Business John Mbatiah expressed satisfaction with the club's progress.

"Investing in Sofapaka is one of the nationwide activities that we have focused on. Apart from Sofapaka, we commit to continue investing in the National Super League (Betika National Super League) through a partnership with FKF and also on grassroots football through the 'Betika Na Community' initiative," Mbatiah said.

Sofapaka is keen on strengthen its squad and has identified KCB captain Mike Kibwage as their number one transfer target amongst other experienced players ahead of the new season.