Tanzania: Continue Supporting Society, Geita RC Tells Development Partners

THE Geita Regional Commissioner, Engineer Robert Gabriel has commended development partners who extend support to different members of the society in the region, particularly in social services.

The RC was speaking here shortly after launching an initiative that will see the distribution of hygienic materials, learning materials and sanitary pads to 77 schools in the region worth over 63.9m/-

The donation was made by Plan International in support of the government's efforts to improve social welfare, learning infrastructure and combat epidemic diseases among schools.

"The government is working hard to make sure every member of the public is getting quality social services, and I would therefore like to thank Plan International for this support," said the RC.

According to the Plan International Manager for Geita region, Adolf Kaindowa, around 1800 children will benefit from the support that will include getting skills on hand-washing and other hygienic practices.

He noted that for the last five months, the organization has dished out over 123.9m/- in support of different initiatives in the education and health sectors, including providing skills to combat endemic diseases.

Mr Kaindowa mentioned other areas of support as provision of Community Health Fund (CHF), insurance cards to 6023 children from poor families, as well as providing training to 680 teachers from 77 primary and secondary schools on hand-washing skills.

"Apart from learning materials in schools, Plan International also provided 59.9m/- for training of different social groups on hygienic measures and around 63.9m/- for purchases of hygienic materials and sanitary pads, and we look forward to extend such partnership with the government," he said.

He added that fighting epidemic diseases need collaboration of all parties in making sure children from poor settings are supported to acquire quality education and meet their aspirations in life.