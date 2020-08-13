Tanzania: Use Nanenane As Learning Ground, Farmers Told

KAGERA Regional Commissioner (RC), Brig Gen Marco Gaguti has stressed the importance of Nane Nane exhibitions to be used as a learning platform for farmers to revolutionize the agricultural sector and increase their incomes.

He also directed agriculture and livestock development officers to avoid business as usual attitude, meaning that they should leave their offices and follow the farmers in villages to teach them proper crop husbandry practices.

"The fifth phase government under President John Magufuli has prioritized agriculture as a key sector. With the industrialization agenda gaining momentum, farmers are encouraged to invest in agribusiness to enable small scale farmers to reach their full potential," he said.

Muleba District Commissioner, Engineer Richard Ruyango, on behalf of Brig Gaguti made the remarks while closing NaneNane exhibitions held at Kyakailabwa agricultural grounds.

"It is encouraging that President John Magufuli is spearheading efforts to reposition agriculture as the main driver of economic transformation, job and wealth creation as well as food security.

Under the Agriculture Sector Development Programme (ASDP) Phase Two, which is jointly being undertaken by seven ministries, key sectors, including agriculture, livestock and fisheries will be promoted in order to have a win-win situation," he said.

President Magufuli's administration is pushing industrialization as part of its top agenda to address unemployment among the youth.

Tanzania has tremendous potential to support a thriving agribusiness sector. Agriculture is diverse and extensive, employing more than 75 per cent of the population and contributing about 28 per cent of GDP and 30 per cent of export earnings.

For many decades, farmers in the region have been growing coffee in their farms. Coffee is grown in Bukoba, Muleba, Karagwe, Kyerwa, Ngara and Missenyi Districts in the Western areas along Lake Victoria. This constitutes 30 per cent of the total coffee production in Tanzania.

Data indicates that total coffee production in the region was about 71,860 tonnes and it is grown by 152,036 households.