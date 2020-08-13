Namibia: Kawana Calls for Viable Proposals for Fisheries

FISHERIES minister Albert Kawana has challenged those who are against the auctioning of fishing quotas for governmental objectives to come up with concrete proposals as alternatives.

The minister said since the proposal to auction the quotas was announced, all he has received "are insults, defamatory statements, and negative criticism against the government and its leadership."

Kawana made this statement on Wednesday when he was clarifying the disposal of governmental objectives/purpose fishing quota to the highest bidder. He said he had received backlashes on the decision from the public and the fishing sector.

"Once again, I appeal to our citizens to come up with useful proposals on how we can drive optimum benefits from our natural resources, especially, the fisheries sector. I will welcome such proposals with open arms.

"Instead of talking about us in a negative way all the time, we appeal to you who are always negative to also talk to us," he said.

Kawana added that existing legal mechanisms will have to be changed to give effect to the recommendation which would allow for the auctioning of the fishing quota "which has no legal implications."

The minister believes that the government is entitled to generate maximum revenue from the natural resources with a view to addressing several socio-economic challenges.

He explained that the quotas that will be auctioned to local and international are not that significant.

Government will auction 43 200 metric tonnes of horse mackerel, 6 600 metric tonnes of hake and 392 metric tonnes of monk to local and international companies.

The minister added that the auctioning of the quotas is in line with recommendations by the high-level panel on the economy made to Cabinet earlier this year.

"It was the view of the high-level panel that the fisheries sector should benefit all Namibians not only those who are granted fishing rights and quotas. Auctioning of quotas was regarded as the most viable option.

"The fisheries sector will be the first to partially implement the recommendations," said Kawana.

The revenue derived from the sale of the quotas, according to Kawana, will go towards the provision of decent housing and mitigating the effects of Covid-19 and will directly be paid into the State Revenue Account as per the requirements of the State Finances Act of 1991.

"Good intentions of the government should not be politicised as is the case now," said Kawana.

The minister gave assurances that the government is fully committed to preserving employment and for that 40% of the quota has been reserved for local companies.

"In addition, the government put another condition that only licensed Namibian vessels should be allowed to harvest the fish. This will mean there will be more job opportunities for our people.

"We will never allow foreign vessels to come and operate here while our people, some of whom are very skilled, are without employment," he said.