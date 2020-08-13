Namibia: No Hazardous Material At Namibia's Ports

12 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

FOLLOWING the explosion on 4 August in Beirut, Lebanon, caused by hazardous material stored at their port, Erongo police commander commissioner Andreas Nelumbu said the chances of a similar incident happening at Namibia's main port at Walvis Bay is minimal.

Nelumbu said this at the Erongo governor's state of the region address today at Swakopmund after being questioned on the readiness of Namibia's ports to prevent similar disasters.

Walvis Bay's port handles destined mining chemicals.

"In terms of that we are safe. We don't keep huge quantities of explosives or chemicals at our harbour. Our standard operating procedure is straightforward: You bring in an explosive, it must leave within 24 hours. We also have limited quantities now, for most of them are used for mines," said Nelumbu.

He said mines are expected to store explosives and chemicals for a limited period of time.

Storage facilities for explosives are continuously inspected, he said.

"So you have nothing to worry about in terms of safety."

Read the original article on Namibian.

