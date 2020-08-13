Namibia: Covid-19 Deaths At 22

12 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

NAMIBIA'S novel coronavirus deaths currently stand at 22 after the country today reported three new deaths.

Health and social services minister Kalumbi Shangula said the country also reported 177 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 3 406.

"Of these 102 are male and 75 are female. The youngest is a one-year-old, while the oldest is 82," Shangula said.

Walvis Bay recorded the highest cases at 77, followed by Windhoek with 67, Swakopmund 18, Oshakati eight, Usakos two, Mariental two, Onandjokwe two and Rehoboth one.

The minister said the deaths are reported at Swakopmund, Windhoek and Walvis Bay.

The death at Swakopmund is that of a 64-year-old woman who is known to have multiple comorbidities.

She was admitted to hospital on 9 August with symptoms and was tested on the same day.

"Her clinical condition deteriorated and she died on 11 August. Her results came back positive on 11 August," the minister said.

The Walvis Bay death is that of a 40-year-old man with no known comorbidities. He was admitted to Walvis Bay State Hospital on 10 August with symptoms.

He also died on 11 August and a specimen was collected on the same day.

"The result came out positive on 11 August," the minister said.

The Windhoek death, according to Shangula, is that of a 70-year-old woman with no known comorbidities who presented to a local clinic in Windhoek on 31 July with fever, chills, and night sweats.

She was treated as an outpatient on 9 August.

"She died at home on 11 August. A specimen was collected from the body prior to a post-mortem on the same day. The result came out positive on 11 August. We express our sincere condolences to the bereaved families," the minister said.

"Today we are announcing a total of 120 cases who have recovered and have been discharged.

"Eighty-nine are from Walvis Bay, and 31 from Windhoek," he said.

The country now has 3 406 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, 835 recoveries, 2 549 active cases and 22 deaths.

"Of the active cases, seven are critically ill and 14 are severely ill," Shangula said.

