Kenya: Aug 12 - Coronavirus Claims 18 Lives in 24 Hours

Kenya on Wednesday recorded 18 deaths among them a Kemri manager bringing the total number of those who have succumbed to the disease in the country to 456.

Among the dead is a health official, Kamau Mugenda, who was stationed at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi eulogised the late Mugenda as a diligent public servant, adding that he would be buried later in the day.

In addition, 679 new cases of Covid-19 were also reported raising the country's total to 28,104.

The new positives were drawn from the 6,590 people whose samples were tested within 24 hours.

This brings the country's cumulative tests to 369,091.

Speaking during the daily briefing, the CAS, said that from the new cases, 658 were Kenyans while 31 were foreigners.

In terms of gender, 400 were male and were female while the youngest was a one-month-old infant and the oldest was 87.

Some 743 patients have now been released from hospitals and home care facilities bringing the total number of recoveries in the country so far to 14,610.

"Today (Wednesday) we have 743 recoveries. 685 from home-based care while 58 are from various health facilities. This brings the cumulative number of recoveries to 14,610," she said.