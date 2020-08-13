Tanzania: Babu Tale Yet to Come to Terms With His Wife's Recent Death

12 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Diamond Platnumz's manager Hamisi Shaban Taletale better known as Babu Tale has for the first spoken on social media since the death of his wife Shamsa Kombo Tale (Shammy) 45 days ago.

Babu Tale shared a past video on Instagram of his late wife goofing around their living room.

Babu Tale said the death of his wife still feels like a dream.

"RIP my wife 💔💔💔 Ni 45 days tangu umeniacha Mama TT nahisi bado nipo kwenye ndoto," he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram

RIP my wife 💔💔💔 Ni 45 days tangu umeniacha Mama TT nahisi bado nipo kwenye ndoto

A post shared by Hamisi Taletale (@babutale) on Aug 11, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

News of Shammy's death was first announced on Instagram by Diamond's mother, Sanura Kassim, who said Shammy passed away in the wee hours of June 28, 2020.

"Mke na mama wa watoto wa meneja wa lebo ya WCB, Hamis Taletale, Shammy amefariki dunia mapema alfajili ya leo. Wasafi media tunatoa pole kwa familia ya ndugu yetu Hamisi Taletale katika kipindi hiki kigumu, na kumuombea kwa Mungu ampe nguvu na ahueni. Innalilah wainailaihi Rajiuun," she wrote.

Reports indicated that the Shammy passed on while receiving treatment in hospital after she developed breathing complications from an asthma attack.

She was laid to rest in Morogoro the same day in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

