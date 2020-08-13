South Africa: SA Urged to Reduce Electricity Consumption

12 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has warned that its power system is "severely constrained" this afternoon as the return to service of five generation units is delayed, while two units have tripped.

"We urge the people of South Africa to reduce electricity consumption in order to help us power the country through the evening peak," Eskom said.

According to the power utility, the return to service of two-generation units at the Tutuka power station has been delayed as well as a unit each at Duvha, Matimba and Kusile power stations.

"An additional unit at Tutuka tripped this afternoon while Kusile's unit 1 has been shut down."

The Eskom team is working hard to return these units to service, the utility said.

"These breakdowns have added to the approximately 5 500MW of capacity out on planned maintenance while unplanned maintenance has risen to almost 11 000MW," Eskom explained.

Eskom said the constrained system might persist for the rest of the week.

"Eskom requests your assistance in using electricity sparingly so we may be able to supply the country through the evening peak demand period," Eskom added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.