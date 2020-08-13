Kenya's Alywn Tera on Target Again in Yet Another Win for His Georgian Club

12 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan international Alywn Tera scored in the second successive game as he helped Saburtalo beat Samtredia 2-1 in a Georgian top-tier game played at the Erosi Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Girgi Akhaladze opened the scoring for Samtredia on 21 minutes and they held on to the lead until 66th minute when Tera levelled matters. Giorgi Guliashvili netted the winner for Sarbutalo a minute before stoppage time.

The league has now gone on the mid-season break with Sarbutalo, who are the defending champions, fourth on the log with 16 points having played nine matches.

AVIRE IN ACTION

In Egypt, Harambee Stars striker John Avire came on as a 62nd minute substitute in Tanta's 3-0 loss to Pyramids FC in the Egyptian Premier League.

This becomes Avire's second league appearance since signing for Tanta over a year ago.

In Switzerland, Kenyan midfielder Magnus Breitenmoser played for 67 minutes for FC Thun in a 4-3 win over Vaduz in the Swiss Super League. Despite the win, Thun have been relegated to the Challenge League for the first time in 10 years.

