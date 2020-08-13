Kenya/Ghana: Gor Mahia Midfielder Owusu Goes Back to Ghana, Unsure of His Return

Gor Mahia midfielder Jackson Owusu left the country for his home town in Ghana a week ago. Owusu, who is now in quarantine in his home country, said he his happy to have gone back home after turbulent times in Kenya.

The burly defensive midfielder told Nairobi News that he had no option but to pressurise the club to facilitate his travel because of the tough times he had gone through.

The Ghanian international failed to travel home before the coronavirus pandemic hit the country unlike Ugandan Juma Balinya and Tanzanian duo Dickson Ambudo and David Mapigano who went back to their home country immediately the pandemic hit.

"I'm not in Kenya. I travelled to Ghana a week ago and is still in quarantine in Accra before I'm allowed to travel to Kumasi to see my parents," Owusu told Nairobi News.

"I thank Gor Mahia because they paid my air tickets and catered for the cost of quarantine here in Ghana. That was very important to me because I just wanted to come back home after the international flights resumed," he added.

The versatile midfielder however is not sure whether he will return to play for Gor Mahia since he only had a one-year contract.

"I signed for a year, one long season and it is almost over. I actually don't know whether they will renew my contract or not. I was only told things will be fine, nothing much. Currently I don't know my fate at the club," he said.

HOTEL DETENTION

On his detention at Jimlizer Hotel in Nairobi's Buruburu over accrued bills in May, Owusu said that was one of the worst experience in his football career but nevertheless he has moved on.

The club eventually bailed out the player after agreeing to settle his bills.

The Ghanaian import, who joined Gor Mahia in January, fought his way into Steven Polack's starting team and even featured in the last Mashemeji derby against arch-rivals AFC Leopards in February.

Polack and Owusu worked together during the 2018 season at Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko. Polack is revered by Kotoko fans for leading the team to the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.