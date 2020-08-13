South Africa: Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning as breakdowns increase

press release

Due to the increase in generation unit breakdowns, Eskom regrets to inform the country that it will implement Stage 2 loadshedding starting at 08:00 this morning. This will continue until 22:00. This loadshedding has been caused by an increase in plant breakdowns during the night and early hours of the morning.

The delay of the return to service of two units at Duvha and Tutuka and the breakdowns of four units at Kriel, Tutuka, and Kendal have resulted in the need for loadshedding today. These units removed more than 2 000MW of capacity from the system. Eskom is working hard to return as many of these generation units to service.

The generating plant continues to perform at low levels of reliability, any unexpected shift such as an increase in unplanned breakdowns could result in a change in the loadshedding stage at short notice.

There is a high possibility that Stage 2 loadshedding may be escalated to Stage 3 for the evening peak. This constrained supply situation may persist throughout the weekend.

We urge the public to continue reducing electricity usage to help us minimise loadshedding. Eskom wishes to assure the public that implementing loadshedding is the last resort, in order to protect the national grid.

We will communicate should there be any significant changes to the supply situation.