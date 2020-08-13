Rwanda: Musanze Face 32% Budget Cut for Next Season

Rwanda Premier league side Musanze FC will see their budget for the 2020/21 season thrashed to Rwf85 million, marking a 32 percent cut from last season, Times Sport has learned.

The Musanze District-sponsored side, who finished in 12th place with 26 points, used Rwf125 million last season.

However, Jean Makuza Rutisereka, the club's secretary general, is optimistic that the budget could increase as they look to secure sponsorships from private corporations.

"Rwf85 million is what we will get from the district," Makuza explained, noting as of Wednesday, August 12, the club had not secured any other sponsor but talks with prospects were underway.

Former national team's assistant coach, Innocent Seninga, was confirmed as the club's new head coach and has since signed a number of players including three strikers; Nigerian Samson Irokan Ikechukwu and Ugandan duo of Fred Kyambadde and Rachid Mutebi.

The 2020/21 season gets underway on Friday, October 30.