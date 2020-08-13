Rwanda: Eighth Person Succumbs to Covid-19 in Rwanda

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday, August 12, announced the death of a 37 year-old man, becoming the eighth person to succumb to this pandemic in the country.

"Condolences to family of the 37 year-old man who passed away in Kigali," reads the tweet by the Ministry.

Previous Covid-19 deaths include a 77 year-old man, a 51 year-old man, an 88-year-old woman, a 78-year-old man and a truck driver who lived in a neighboring country and only returned to Rwanda in critical condition before passing away.

The other two were armed personnel serving in Rwandan peacekeeping contingents abroad and they include a 24-year-old policewoman and a Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) officer, who was 51 and had an underlying medical condition, according to the health ministry.

On Wednesday, Rwanda reported 18 new Covid-19 cases and 46 recoveries.

Of the new cases, 15 were confirmed in Kigali among contacts of positive cases and tests conducted in high risk groups.

Two cases were reported from Ngoma District while the remaining case was detected in Rubavu District.

The results were obtained from 4,886 Covid-19 sample tests carried out in the last 24 hours.

In total, the country has conducted 314,539 sample tests since mid-March.

Rwanda has so far recorded 2,189 Covid-19 cases, of whom 1,524 have already recovered and discharged from respective treatment facilities.