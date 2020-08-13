Tanzania: Yanga Lose As Morrison Wins Case

The Disciplinary and Appeal Committee of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) on Wednesday declared Bernard Morrison free to join any club after detecting some shortfalls on the contract Young Africans claimed to have signed with the player.

Addressing members of the media after three days of hearing the case, the Committee's Chairman Elias Mwanjala said they thoroughly looked into details provided by both parties (Yanga and Morrison) and found that the club's documents had some shortfalls.

"We looked at many things because both sides presented evidence, but to the side of the club, we found some shortfalls especially on the dates and signature section of the contract.

"As such, we have given Morrison an advantage of the case meaning that he is now free to join any team of his choice such that whether he wants to return to Yanga or join Simba it's up to him," Mwanjala said.

He, however disclosed that despite him (Morrison) winning the case, he will be summoned to the federation's other Disciplinary Committee section to answer charges on why he agreed to sign a new contract while his case was not yet over.

"We understand that Morrison signed another contract with Simba while the initial case with his club was still unfolding and by doing that, he disrespected us.

"But, the case will be heard by other Committee not us meaning that the case which was before us involving Morrison and Yanga is over," he said.

He added: "The other Committee will determine who convinced Morrison to go on to sign for a new deal while he already knew that his case was not solved."

Queried on why the case took long time to complete, Mwanjala said both parties were having sound arguments which were to be analysed clearly.

"For example, Yanga did provide some photos of Morrison signing the said extension contract, but for us, we could not make decisions from the taken photos, we wanted to see the signed documents," he said.

However, Mwanjala pointed out that if any of the concerned parties is not convinced with the ruling, they have the right to appeal for further hearing.

Also, Mwanjala ruled out claims that Yanga had cheated on the case while insisting that they only observed shortfalls from their side of the case.

After the outcome, there were celebrations outside the federation's premises by Simba fans upon knowing that the Ghanaian player will serve at their club next season.