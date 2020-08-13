Tanzania: Implementation of Water Projects Boost Availability in Rukwa

THE Fifth Phase Administration has invested over 46.5bn/- on water projects in rural and urban areas in Rukwa region since it ascended into power in 2015.

Acting Rukwa Regional Rural Water and Sanitation Authority (RUWASA) Engineer Boaz Matundali said this while briefing the Deputy Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso who was in Rukwa for a two day working tour.

Expounding, Eng Matundali explained that if all water projects were completed, provision of water services could have reached 75 per cent from 63 per cent to rural dwellers, while urban dweller will get water supply by 97 per cent from the current 80 per cent.

The Deputy Minister was further told that the government has already allocated over 10.1bn/- for RUWASA in Rukwa region during the 2020 Financial Year.

The fund will be spent on improving 30 water projects, of which 14 are new while 16 will be rehabilitated and expanded.

Equally, the government had disbursed over 9bn/- to RUWASA in the region during the 2019/20 FY.

Mr Aweso was further briefed on funds earmarked for financing contractors, supervision and monitoring of implementation of the projects as well as registration and capacity building for water implementation communities.

"RUWASA in Rukwa region had received 9,007,359,480.96/- from National Water Fund ..... Currently 5,246,802,586.86/- has been spent during 2019/20 FY" added Eng. Matundali.

He further explained that Rukwa region had continued to implement 17 water projects in rural areas of Sumbawanga, Kalambo and Nkasi Districts at a cost of 20,386,212.86/-

On his part, Mr Aweso expressed his satisfaction over the outstanding performance shown on the implementation of water projects in Rukwa region.