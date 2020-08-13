Malawi: Chisale Court Protection From Arrests Application Monday

12 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Former president Peter Mutharika's security aide, Norman Chisale application to stop the state on his arrests galore will be heard on Monday.

Chisale's lawyer Chancy Gondwe said the court failed to hear the stay order and injunction against the state on the arrests because the judge had no time.

Chisale applied to the Supreme Court to stop the state from further effecting arrests on him and wants an injunction to stop future prosecutions.

Godwe said there will be an interparte hearing on the injunction.

"We want the court to rule that my client should not be subjected to further arrests because this is persecution," he said.

High Court judge Charles Mkandawire threw out the application on July 31, saying it had no merit.

Gondwe then appealed against Mkandawire's ruling.

Chisale has been arrested three times within two weeks in very dramatic way as he was released on one case, given bail just to be pounced again before being released on the just secured court bail.

He is answering several charges of importing cement duty free using Mutharika's privileges of duty free imports, murder of former director at Anti-Corruption Bureau and attempted murder of a woman in Blantyre.

He is currently on full remand at Maula prison in Lilongwe.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

