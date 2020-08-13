Rwanda: U.S. Embassy Donates Medical Supplies Worth Rwf130 Million

12 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

The United States, through their embassy in Kigali on Wednesday, August 12, donated Rwf131 million worth of medical supplies with an aim of supporting Rwanda's effort to fight Covid-19.

Handed over by the US Ambassador Peter Vrooman, the consignment includes surgical masks, sterile and disposable gloves, protective boots, and top-of-the-line "N95" airborne-particle filtering respirators.

The medical supplies, according to a statement from the embassy, will be rapidly delivered to health workers in 349 public healthcare facilities across the country; including 25 district, provincial, and referral hospitals.

This, the statement adds, will protect frontline workers including doctors, nurses, other medical workers, and their patients from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The protective medical supplies, known collectively as Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, are critical for Rwanda's frontline healthcare workers to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The gloves, boots, masks, and respirators allow healthcare workers to protect themselves and to protect patients. This includes patients who need routine or emergency medical care during the global Covid-19 pandemic," the statement reads in part.

The consignment is part of more than Rwf11 billion that the United States has contributed to the Covid-19 response in the country.

"This support includes the construction of hand washing stations in districts across Rwanda, support for public communications to fight Covid-19, and other medical supplies such as ventilators, biohazard bags, alcohol, hand washing soap, and hospital beds," according to the statement.

The United States is Rwanda's partner in public health, with funds worth more than $1.5 billion invested in public health in Rwanda in the past 20 years, according to the embassy.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.