Rwanda: Youth Day - Your Ideas, Discipline Will Sustain Rwanda's Gains - Youth Told

The Minister of Youth and Culture, Rosemary Mbabazi has encouraged the youth to sustain the discipline and innovative ideas that have enabled Rwandans to achieve what Rwanda is today.

The minister made the remarks in a virtual celebration to mark the International Youth Day that was celebrated on Wednesday, August 12, across the world.

The celebrating event brought together young Rwandans from across the country and Rwandan Diasporas across the world. Under the theme "My part in building Rwanda and the world" discussions revolved around how challenges that face youth today can be tackled.

Minister Mbabazi reflected on the First Lady Jeannette Kagame's message that was shared on Twitter encouraging young people to choose discipline over complacency.

"Dear youth, let nothing be lost upon you. Choose discipline over complacency, for what you make of your world today will be yours tomorrow," the First Lady tweeted.

Minister Mbabazi referred to the tweet and reminded Rwandan youth today that discipline and good ideology is what enabled the youth who liberated Rwanda 26 years ago to do what seemed impossible.

"Leave your comfort zones and bring out good ideas. Be self-disciplined and pay your contribution to building Rwanda, that is how we will add on and sustain today's achievements," she said.

Strong enough to face current challenges?

Marc Gwamaka, founder of Walk to Remember, an annual initiative that brings together the youth of Rwanda and beyond to take a stand against Genocide, was among the speakers during the event.

For him, discipline, commitment and the willingness to learn can enable Rwandan youth face current challenges.

Among the challenges that were raised by the youth during the event is lack of resources, drug abuse and the ongoing Covid-19 that has halted numerous projects since early this year.

Janvier Karangwa who represented the Rwandan youth living in Angola emphasized Gwamaka's point that with willingness to learn, innovative minds and mentorship, Rwandan youth can overcome challenges posed to them and help the country progress.

International Youth Day was established in 2000 with purpose drawing attention a set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth. The theme of this year's day is "Youth Engagement for Global Action".