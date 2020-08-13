Rwanda: RIB Arrests 14 Local Leaders, One Businessman in Rutsiro

The arrest follows the recent suspension of a cluster of 16 local leaders who are all suspected of being linked to this case.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) arrested 14 local leaders and one businessman over the alleged embezzlement of assets meant to be used in the construction works under Vision 2020 Umurenge Programme (VUP) in Rutsiro District, Western Province.

These local leaders include employees of the district, executive secretaries and other workers of different sectors of Rutsiro.

The arrest follows the recent suspension of a cluster of 16 local leaders who are all suspected of being linked to this case.

"After looking into that case, we found reasonable grounds to put 14 local leaders, of the whole cluster, into custody. One businessman who won the tender to construct those roads was also arrested," Thierry Murangira, the Acting Spokesperson of RIB told The New Times on Tuesday, August 11.

"Investigations are still ongoing even for those who are not yet arrested, to know how they are linked to the case. We are soon submitting investigation findings to the prosecution," he added.

According to RIB, the group faces two major charges; award of unjustified advantages during the performance contract and forgery, falsification and use of forged documents.

Upon conviction of the latter charge, a person is liable to imprisonment for a term not less than 5 years but not more than 7 years and a fine of not less than Rwf 3,000,000 and not more than Rwf5 million or only one of these penalties.

Also, the Penal Code adds that if forgery is committed by a public servant or any other person in charge of public service, the applicable penalty is an imprisonment term of not less than 7 years and not more than 10 years with a fine of not less than Rwf2 million and not more than Rwf3 million or only one of these penalties.

Concerning the charge of award of unjustified advantages during the performance contract, the law governing public procurement provides a punishment of imprisonment for a term of not less than five years and not more than 7 years and a fine equal to 50 percent of the value of the losses incurred by the State.