Rwanda: RIB Arrests 14 Local Leaders, One Businessman in Rutsiro

12 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The arrest follows the recent suspension of a cluster of 16 local leaders who are all suspected of being linked to this case.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) arrested 14 local leaders and one businessman over the alleged embezzlement of assets meant to be used in the construction works under Vision 2020 Umurenge Programme (VUP) in Rutsiro District, Western Province.

These local leaders include employees of the district, executive secretaries and other workers of different sectors of Rutsiro.

The arrest follows the recent suspension of a cluster of 16 local leaders who are all suspected of being linked to this case.

"After looking into that case, we found reasonable grounds to put 14 local leaders, of the whole cluster, into custody. One businessman who won the tender to construct those roads was also arrested," Thierry Murangira, the Acting Spokesperson of RIB told The New Times on Tuesday, August 11.

"Investigations are still ongoing even for those who are not yet arrested, to know how they are linked to the case. We are soon submitting investigation findings to the prosecution," he added.

According to RIB, the group faces two major charges; award of unjustified advantages during the performance contract and forgery, falsification and use of forged documents.

Upon conviction of the latter charge, a person is liable to imprisonment for a term not less than 5 years but not more than 7 years and a fine of not less than Rwf 3,000,000 and not more than Rwf5 million or only one of these penalties.

Also, the Penal Code adds that if forgery is committed by a public servant or any other person in charge of public service, the applicable penalty is an imprisonment term of not less than 7 years and not more than 10 years with a fine of not less than Rwf2 million and not more than Rwf3 million or only one of these penalties.

Concerning the charge of award of unjustified advantages during the performance contract, the law governing public procurement provides a punishment of imprisonment for a term of not less than five years and not more than 7 years and a fine equal to 50 percent of the value of the losses incurred by the State.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.