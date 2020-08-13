Malawi: Mchinji Chiefs Urged to Develop By-Laws to Fight Covid-19

Mchinji — Deliberating on implementing the by laws

Mudziwathu Community Radio has asked traditional leaders in Mchinji to join forces to show a spirit of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19.

Programs Manager for the radio station, Luciano Milala said the fight against the pandemic is not only for health officials but rather demands a multisectoral approach.

He made the remarks during a meeting the radio station had on Monday with chiefs of Traditional Authority Mavwere in the district aimed at formulating bylaws in an effort to contain the spread of the pandemic.

"We believe traditional leaders have the role to play in the fight against the pandemic.

"These leaders should be able to help not only in ensuring compliance to directives, but also informing and educating their people on the same," he said.

Milala said the by-laws, which will be formulated and used in all the traditional authorities in the district, will see the ban of mobile markets and initiation ceremonies among other practices.

In a separate interview, Traditional Authority Mavwere said they would soon present the by-laws to the district council for scrutiny before implementation.

Chief Mavwere said the by-laws will contain preventative measures in their local courts, at funerals and that the area will ban wedding and initiation ceremonies among other practices.

"I believe the by-laws will help contain the spread of COVID-19 in my area. When cases of Coronavirus were reported in my community, my subjects received the news with both fear and caution," he said.

With support from USAID Malawi through FHI 360's Health Communication for Life (HC4L), Mudziwathu Community Radio has embarked on a campaign in mobilising traditional leaders in Mchinji to formulate by-laws in an effort to contain spread of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mchinji District has registered 52 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.