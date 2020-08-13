Nigerian Developing Plan to Address Effects of Climate Change - Minister

The Nigerian government is developing a gender-based plan that aims to address the vulnerability of Nigerian women to climate change, the Minister of Environment, Mohammad Mahmood, has said.

Mr Mahmood spoke on Wednesday at the 11th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Climate change, which is a global concern, refers to the increasing changes in the measures of climate over a long period of time - including precipitation, temperature, and wind patterns.

The major driver of climate change is global warming- the rise in global temperatures due mainly to the increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Speaking to journalists at the meeting where he presented a memo on "National Gender Action Plan and Planet Change," Mr Mahmood said, "planet change will not affect everybody across the world just as here in Nigeria."

"It affects men, women and children but we have found out that women bear most of the brunt of planet change, Mr Mahmood said "planet change will not affect everybody across the world just as here in Nigeria."

"It affects men, women and children but we have found out that women bear most of the brunt of planet change and the purpose of the policy is to mainstream gender within the planet change action plan."

According to the minister, there is a need for particular steps to involve women in planet action activities right from inception, design, development, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of projects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will also involve women in the process of decision making. Also, we will make sure that women are carried along in planet change issues and also in areas where women are predominantly involved, like in agricultural activities."

Noting that 70 per cent of agricultural activities in Nigeria involves women, he added that some of the priority areas in the gender action plan are agriculture, forestry, health, water and sanitation, energy, transportation.

"Through these sectors, we can reduce the emissions in Nigeria, thereby meeting our indices as we committed ourselves during the Paris Agreement," he said.

Commitment to reducing emissions

The minister also announced that Nigeria's commitment to reducing emissions by 20 per cent this year, in lieu of the Paris Agreement, has been achieved.

Also, in the same agreement, Nigeria has committed itself to 45 per cent reduction of emissions by the Year 2030.

"But this time around, Nigeria will need the assistance of international organisations or the international community in general to be able to achieve this commitment," Mr Mahmood said.