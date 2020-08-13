Kenya: Governors to Keep Off Revenue Sharing Debate

12 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia

Governors will not be part of the ongoing debate on the revenue sharing formula for Sh316.5 billion meant for counties, Council of Governors (CoG) Chair Wycliffe Oparanya has said.

Mr Oparanya, who is also the Kakamega Governor, said that county bosses have washed their hands of the matter after giving their input to the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) as stakeholders two years ago.

The CoG chair, however, called on the Senate to agree on the right formula as soon as possible even if it means using the old formula to ensure counties have funds for operations.

He also pointed out that it was unfortunate that the agreement on the formula has taken so long.

"Our input ended when the CRA engaged us and we gave our input which was taken into consideration and taken to Senate...We have left the Senate to conclude the process," said Mr Oparanya.

"We are urging the Senate to conclude the process even if it means using the old formula which the law allows, as they are engaging more on another new formula."

He pointed out that this was the only way the counties can have their operations continue after accessing funds from the national government.

Mr Oparanya's sentiments came after the Senate failed to agree on the matter for a record eighth time.

On Tuesday, the Senate was debating an amendment by Nominated Senator Petronilla Were who was seeking approval of the House to have the second generation formula retained to share out the Sh316.5 billion to counties.

If the allocation is raised to Sh348 billion, the Senator is proposing that the criteria for sharing be based on the population index (45 percent), basic equal share (26 percent), poverty index (18 percent), land area (2 percent), fiscal effort (2 percent) and development factors.

The House is supposed to reconvene on Thursday to complete the debate and vote after Speaker Kenneth Lusaka adjourned the session over the night curfew that starts at 9pm.

