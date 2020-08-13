Uganda: Tumukunde Launches His 2021 Presidential Bid

12 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Arthur Arnold Wadero & David Lubowa

Presidential aspirant, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde on Wednesday launched his 2021 presidential bid.

He intends to campaign on a "Renewed Uganda" platform with 'It is possible' as a campaign slogan.

The former security minister will contest as an independent candidate.

Gen Tumukunde told supporters at his residence in Kololo, Kampala that once elected, he will strongly consider issues that affect young people.

"We are targeting Ugandans who give us the vote. I want to assure the youth that I will consider you once I get there," Gen Tumukunde said.

Gen Tumukunde earlier this week revealed that he has in the previous weeks been soaked in activities purposed to build solid structures and systems that will aid his campaign thrive once he embarks on the race to persuade voters.

"I don't know how quiet I have been but I believe in having networks and sorting out links to people from whom you expect votes. So I don't know if that is being very quiet," Gen Tumukunde said.

