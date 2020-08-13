Kenya: Jubilee Party Summons Nairobi MCAs Ahead of Friday Speakership Vote

Nairobi — Jubilee Party summoned sixty-five Members of the Nairobi County Assembly elected on its ticket for an urgent consultative meeting on Thursday ahead of Friday's vote to elect a new Speaker to replace Beatrice Elachi.

Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju instructed Majority Whip Paul Kados to whip MCAs to the meeting to be held at the Party Headquarters in Pangani.

Elachi resigned on Tuesday citing threats to her life and her family.

Ruai Ward MCA John Kamangu, who is also the deputy speaker, took over as Acting Speaker.

Elachi also blamed power tussles, frustrations and interference from Governor Mike Sonko for her resignation.