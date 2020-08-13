Malawi: Zikhale Takes Nkhatabay Chiefs to Chakwera, Pledge Support to Tonse Govt

Malawi Congress Party Nkhata Bay South Member of Parliament (MP) Ken Zikhale Ng'oa, led a team of Nkhatabay Chiefs to pay their courtesy call to President Lazarus Chakwera at the Kamuzu Palace e in Lilongwe on Tuesday where they pledged their support to the new Head of State.

Speaking on behalf the chiefs, Chief Fukamapiri, thanked God for giving Malawians an accommodative leader.

Fukamapiri went on to say the chiefs have faith in the new leadership to bring development to Nkhatabay, a district that has been marginalised despite its rich history.

He wasted no time but to take advantage of the opportunity to request specific developments for the district

"Our dream has come true and we are hopeful that development will finally reach Nkhatabay .The people of Nkhatabay want Kande/ Mzimba road opened for business, Orton Chirwa's son be recognised and decorated on behalf of his father , a Technical College in Nkhatabay, M5 lakeshore road re-done and should pass through Usiska mountains and not Mzuzu," he said.

MCP second deputy president Harry Kandawire was also part of the delegation.

And the chiefs did a bididng for Mkandawire and Zikhale.

"We want our sons; Honourbale Harry Mkandawire and Zikhale empowered, for they are doing a good job at home, in collaboration with our working DC, Mr Simwaka," said Chief Fukamapiri.

The Chiefs also applauded Chakwera, for timely help during the funerals of sons of Nkhatabay like that of former MP of Nkhatabay South, late n Sam Kandodo Banda, that of late TA Malengamzoma , which the President attended in person prior to ascending to presidency. Chakwera also assisted during the bereavement of late Senior Chief Mbwana of Usiska.

The chiefs also thanked the President for showing keen interest in Nkhatabay despite only being in the office for just over a month.

Chief Fukamapiri said it was an honour to see the President supporting major plans of removing what he described as "well known death trap" Kapesya bridge and to replace it with a dual lane bridge, approving piped water to reach Kande in Nkhatabay and also for the flagship fertilised price reduction which they said will help people in the district to be able to grow and harvest enough food and mitigate the risk of hunger .

They also thanked Chakwera for highlighting during campaign the need to build Orton Chirwa International Airport in Mzuzu and a University at Bandawe in commemoration of Dr. David Livingstone and Robert Laws, who brought first education in the land through Bandawe in Nkhatabay excited them all.

The chiefs asked the President if consideration can be sped up for the installations of Chief Malengamzoma and others and asked the President to consider giving them a Paramount Chief in Nkhatabay .

In his speech , President Chakwera thanked the chiefs for working as a team and for being focused on the development of the district. He promised that his government will look at the requests that they had brought to him and said many of the requests were in line with the Tonse Manifesto and what his government want to achieve.

In his remarks, Zikhale Ng'oma thanked the President on behalf of the chiefs for having time in his busy schedule to accommodate the chiefs.

Notable faces in that meeting were Minister of Local Government Lingston Berekanyama MP and Deputy Minister, Halima Daud MP and PS for Local Government.