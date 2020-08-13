Tanzania: Buffalo Blasters Blast Chui in Apl T-20 League

THE Advanced Players League fire has become excitingly intense as Buffalo Blasters totally demolished Chui Challengers with hefty six wickets win at Gymkhana oval in Dar es Salaam, yesterday.

It was the most astonishing results for Buffalo who had a poor beginning in their first two games of the tournament compared to Chui.

Buffalo had lost two straight games to Simba Kings by three wickets and Twiga Titans by 48 runs.

The results have elevated Buffalo to the fifth place as they have won one in three games they have played with a net run rate of -0.56.

Their opponents Chui are on top of the log with four points after playing three games and winning twice, and have collected a net run rate of 0.90.

In second place are Twiga Titans who have played three games, they have won twice and lost once. They have accumulated four points and registered an average 0.88 net run rate.

Simba Kings are tied on points with Twiga, although they are placed third after winning two games and lost one as they have registered an average net run rate -0.69.

Tembo Stars are fixed on the fourth place and they have won one of the two games they have played. They have collected two points and a net run rate -0.35.

At the bottom of the table are Royal Rhinos who have lost both games they played and left without a point but with an average net run rate of -1.53.

In the past games; Chui Challengers have been the dominant team after securing two big wins before registering a defeat yesterday. During the weekend Chui won against Tembo by 30 runs and Simba Kings by 47 runs.

Despite the fact that Simba had lost to Chui, but they had good performance similarly to the top two teams with an equal chance to lift the trophy if they maintain their form in the next three games.

In the previous encounter they won against Buffalo Blasters and Royal Rhinos by three wickets each.

Twiga Titans are among the best performers too. They have registered two successful wins against Royal Rhinos by three wickets and Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs. In the third game Twiga lost by 16 runs against Tembo.

Tembo at the prior game before meeting with Twiga had lost against Chui who immersed them by 30 runs.

Royal Rhinos and Buffalo Blasters have both had a hard time as they have faced defeats in two of their first games that they played.

Although Buffalo Blasters hopes had been revived when they won their first game yesterday against Chui, if Chui win all the two remaining games they are sure to revive hopes of lifting the trophy.