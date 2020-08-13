Tanzania: Minister Demands Investigation On GMOs

MINISTER of State on the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), Mussa Azzan Zungu has directed the National Biotechnology Advisory Committee (NBAC) to investigate Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), which are alleged to have ill motive of causing hunger in Africa.

The minister equally directed the committee to ensure that it closely monitors all researches on biotechnology and advise the government on proper methods, which ensure that peoples' health remain okay.

Mr Zungu issued the directive while inaugurating the newly appointed 15-member committee tasked to advice the government on matters related to biotechnology including the involvement of the private sector.

Without going into detail, the minister said that there were unconfirmed reports of an ill intention to plunge the continent into hunger via GMOs, adding: "This should be your important task to investigate these GMOs if they are appropriate in the country and the African continent for a long time"

A GMO is a plant, animal, microorganism or other organism whose genetic makeup has been modified in a laboratory using genetic engineering or transgenic technology. This creates combinations of plant, animal, bacterial and virus genes that do not occur in nature or through traditional crossbreeding methods.

Genetic modification affects many of the products people consume on daily basis. As the number of GMOs available for commercial use grows every year, the Non-GMO Project works steadily to provide the most accurate, up-to-date standards for non-GMO verification.