Tanzania: Zanzibar Needs Ultra-Modern Arena, Shein

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein has said that it is high time Zanzibar has a large multi-purpose national stadium, "We need it urgently."

He said it is important we have the stadium for different public functions or national events including parades, and sports activities including regional and international soccer tournaments.

"The current Amani Stadium can no longer handle national events with huge turn-ups of people. I advise the Ministry responsible for sports to find a preferable new plot where the modern stadium can be constructed, probably outside the city boundary," Dr Shein said.

Speaking at the 'Performance evaluation meeting' for the sports Ministry, the President also argued about the establishment of 'artistes Fund' to benefit the retired artistes, some of them ailing and aging without proper financial support.

His advice to have an 'artistes Fund' follows recent visits to homes of some of the retired and ailing artists. The visit to comfort artists in Unguja and Pemba was organised by the Ministry of Youth, Culture, Arts, and Sports last month.

"Let us find a way of helping our beloved artistes," Dr Shein insisted as he commended the ministry for comforting the retired artistes because they helped to build the country.