Chad: Idriss Deby Is Now Marshal

The prestigious title was designated to him by members of the National Assembly during a plenary session on August 11, 2020.

On the sidelines of festivities marking the 60th Anniversary of Chad's Independent Day, President Idriss Deby Itno was on August 11, 2020 elevated to the rank of Marshal, the ultimate level of the military hierarchy. It was during a special ceremony at the National Assembly. The decision to award the honorary title to the Chadian Head of State was reached at on June 26th, 2020 by members of the National Assembly.

Justifying the decision which has sparked some controversy and debate, the spokesperson for the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement (MPS), Jean-Bernard Padaré said, it is quite normal for the president to be honored on Independence Day. "It was the decision of members of the presidential majority and the opposition to confer President Deby the title of "Marshal".

He added that, "Deputies, elected by the people, take a retrospective look at what has been accomplished in 60 years and they have identified one of the children of the country who has devoted most of his time to defend the integrity of Chad, the security of our fellow citizens, so they decided to raise him to the dignity of Marshal on the 60th anniversary of our country. It is symbolic, to say to him: "we are proud of your commitment to ensure the integrity of our territory and the defense of our fellow citizens".