Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Urges African Governments to Invest in Digital Data Collection

12 August 2020
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged African governments to invest in ICT infrastructure and digital data collection tools to help transform their respective national statistical offices and economies.

Speaking during the virtual launch of the Economic Commission for Africa's (ECA) Price Watch Centre for Africa, Dr. Bawumia stressed that relying on credible data from African economies will be key to realising the objectives of the Africa Price Watch Centre, which among other thing, seeks to bring data on all African economies on one platform for comparitive analysis on price movements and other economic indicators.

To be able to provide timely and accurate data to the platform, Dr. Bawumia, in his key note address, told African finance ministers and other stakeholders who had converged online that, it is important for governments to invest in digital data gathering.

"Governments must invest in ICT infrastructure and the digital data collection tools," Dr. Bawumia said.

"I call upon the heads of national statistical office gathered through this virtual medium to work with ECA in transforming their national statistical systems."

The Vice President identified data gaps on many African economies and inconsistency in data definition and methodology as difficulties in making comparative analysis on African economies and price movements of goods and services, which he hoped the initiative will help address.

"The availability of timely data from a single aggregator source should help us overcome data gaps, and the lack of consistency in data definition and methodology that often characterize African statistics."

"We need data on price movements to gauge how changes in consumer and factor prices alone may be affecting the trends in income redistribution, poverty levels and inequalities, especially among the army of those who live on retirement incomes."

"As we open the doors of continental free trade, price level data is important for cross country comparisons in understanding regional markets and the competitiveness of producers across the continent."

To enhance the value of continent wide price movement data, Dr. Bawumia called for data collection and approaches to data computation to be comparable and relevant.

"With Continental Free Trade and the march towards the Africa we want, more and more, there is the need to further streamline data collection on African economies for monitoring, evaluation and planning purposes. This underlines the urgent need for effective collaboration between the ECA, AfDB to building the vital socio-economic statistics for Africa."

"It is our hope that the ECA will work with national statistical institutions to overcome these disparities by agreeing on common methdological guidelines, benchmarks and capacity building," Dr. Bawumia added.

Following the successful launch of the Africa Price Water Watch Center and its platform (website), Vice President Bawumia expressed satisfaction and urged member states to cooperate with the ECA to provide timely data to the platform.

"It is a rich data portal that we have been presented with for analysis. We need to cooperate with ECAs so that we can present our data on a timely basis," he said.

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghana Presidency

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.