Botswana: Form Alliances - Official

Gaborone — For the first time in the history of Botswana football, six women will compete for different positions during Botswana Football Association (BFA) elective general assembly penciled for August 22.

Four women; Lobito Ncube, Itsholeng Disang, Tsoseletso Magang and Joy Setshedi will contest for female additional member position while Kesego Okie and Theresa Hirschfeld will compete for ordinary member positions.

The development has been welcomed by many in the region including Zimbabwe's freelance journalist, Tatenda Gondo, who said in an interview that this was the first time she had witnessed at least six women contesting for different positions in a federation's elections.

If gets elected, Gondo said they must ensure that they get treated as individuals with their own skills and perspectives.

"When we view them as individuals with their own skills and perspectives, they are likely to contribute widely to any governing issue," she said.

For the longest time, she said the sports industry had deprived itself of female talent.

Thus, Gondo, who is also the founder of Sports Rifle 724, said women had now realised the under representation of women in leadership positions in football.

The imbalance, she said was not new and had long been identified and now with six women competing for different position, they were now correcting such an imbalance.

"I have to congratulate the six women for challenging the status quo.

I would love to see them forming alliances and challenging the dominant culture in most sports federations," she said.

The development means that Batswana women are now ready to close the gender disparity in decision making positions, she added.

"And all things being equal; you will soon reap many benefits.

It means we have now fully accepted the fact that competency doesn't have to be aligned with gender," she said.

Gondo said people should learn to accept that men and women in sport could help share different experiences, skills and perspectives.

The six women, she said, now serve as strong motivators for not only female footballers but all footballers in Botswana.

"Without focusing much on the stereotype and prejudice, I want to believe that with time, BFA will have a female vice president or even president.

This is work in progress and women have started building a foundation and soon they will be contesting for top positions," she said.

Gondo, however advised the candidates to work together despite the fact that they would be contesting against each other.

"Famous author once said that when women work together incredible things happen. And please if you cannot do it, do not pledge to do it," she said.

Source : BOPA