Rwanda: Covid-19 - Police Deploys Motorbikes to Raise Awareness

12 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda National Police on Wednesday, August 12, announced the use of motorcycles with loudspeakers to increase awareness on preventive measures of Covid-19 in the community.

"We have added motorcycles with loudspeakers to our methods of raising awareness on preventing the spread of Covid-19," RNP tweeted.

In the tweet, the Police urged that people shouldn't gather in large gatherings to stare at the motorbike.

"As motorcycles pass your neighborhoods, we ask you to listen carefully to the message and don't leave your home to go see the motorcycle," reads the tweet, adding: "Don't gather in large groups when motorcycles deliver messages. Fighting Covid-19 is everyone's responsibility."

In an interview with The New Times, CP John Bosco Kabera, Spokesperson of RNP noted that the initiative will mainly target markets, trading centres, residential areas and streets where violations are common to further influence behavioral change and ensure Covid-19 preventive measures are adhered to.

He added: "The campaign started in the City of Kigali but similar vehicles and motorcycles will be deployed in other districts across the country."

The latest development follows similar initiatives such as the use of drones in boosting awareness of the pandemic in local communities.

Rwanda is also currently one of few countries that have embarked on the use of robots in the fight against Covid-19, in a move aimed at reducing contact between medics and patients.

The country so far has a total of 2, 171 confirmed cases, of whom 1,478 have already recovered.

Also, seven people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the country.

