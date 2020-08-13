Nigeria Records No Covid-19 Death As Cases Rise By 453

Nigeria has recorded 453 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 47,743 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

However, for first time in two months, the country did not lose any patient to the pandemic-related deaths since the last 24 hours.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 113 new cases; Federal Capital Territory (FCT), 73; Plateau, 59; Enugu, 55; Kaduna, 38; Ondo, 32; Osun, 26; Ebonyi, 20; Ogun, nine; Delta, eight; Borno, seven; Akwa Ibon, six; Oyo, five; while Bauchi, Kano and Ekiti recorded one each.

It said: "Nigeria has so far recorded 47,743 cases of COVID-19. 33,943 patients have been discharged, while 956 persons have lost their lives."