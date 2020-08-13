Rwanda: Foreign Minister Biruta Hosted a Press Conference, Here Are the 5 Highlights

12 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Collins Mwai

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vincent Biruta hosted a press conference on Wednesday 12th August.

He addressed various topics related to regional and global affairs that have made headlines over the last couple of months. Here are the highlights

1. Commonwealth meeting rescheduled to June 2021

Rwanda will on Thursday establish the final decision on hosting the next Commonwealth Heads of State and Government Meeting [CHOGM] as the deadline for the consultation process lapses.

Rwanda had proposed to the Commonwealth Secretariat to host the meeting in the week of June 21, 2021, following the calling off of this year's summit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Secretariat wrote to Commonwealth member states for the consultation process including accessing if there are objections to Rwanda's proposal.

Thursday, August 13, 2020, is the deadline for the consultation process.

Following the pandemic and consequent slowdown of business activity in hotels and the hospitality sector, there is much expectation that the meeting will boost the sectors involved with hosting such a major summit.

2. Rwanda writes to the Belgium government over SN Brussels incident

The Rwandan government has written to the Belgian government requesting clarity on why Kigali bound passengers were barred from boarding an SN Brussels flight last week. So far, no response has been received. Biruta said that the response will enable them advise tourists and travelers to Rwanda.

3. Rwanda-Zambia ties

On the claims by terror suspect Callixte Nsabimana alleging support by Zambian President Edgar Lungu, Biruta said the claims were made in court and there have been efforts to verify their authenticity. Biruta added that Zambia had dispatched an envoy to Rwanda to discuss the issue and have been invited to engage with Nsabimana to ascertain the truth of the allegations.

"What I can say is that these allegations have not affected our relations with Zambia," The Minister said.

4. EAC Covid-19 cooperation strategy

While the East African Community has in past months missed out on cooperation opportunities in reducing the bloc's vulnerability to the Covid-19 pandemic, Biruta said that there is continued engagement among member countries on an ideal way forward.

This includes implementation of the EAC Covid-19 Strategy and a cross border truck driver tracking system which will help in establishing data on tests and movement of drivers across the bloc.

Biruta said that as the country opens up its borders to stimulate economic recovery, there is an awareness of the vulnerability it could pose but has set up various measures and will keep adjusting them in response to Covid-19 trends.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Nigerian Singer in Hiding Over 'Blasphemous' Song

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.